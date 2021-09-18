National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,481 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

