National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 39.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.08. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

