National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

