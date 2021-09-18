National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

