National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $157.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.