National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $525,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

