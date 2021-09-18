National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Beverage by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 86.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Beverage by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Beverage by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

