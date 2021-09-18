nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

