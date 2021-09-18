nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,675. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

