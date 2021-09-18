Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.88

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 113671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.12 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

