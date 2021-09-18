Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UEPS stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

