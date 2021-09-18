NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 3,903,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,886. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

