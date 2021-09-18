Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Down 1.3%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 23,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

