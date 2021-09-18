NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 126,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

