New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN remained flat at $$59.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

In related news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,750.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

