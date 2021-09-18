New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AlloVir by 64.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

