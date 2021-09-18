New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 23,279 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

