New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $456,000 in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

