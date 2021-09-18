New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,307 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,087,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $25.24 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $927.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

