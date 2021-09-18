New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,902 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

