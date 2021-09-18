New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,511 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

