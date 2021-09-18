Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.