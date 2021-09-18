NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

