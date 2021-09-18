NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

NEXT stock remained flat at $$55.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. NEXT has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

