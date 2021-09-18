NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Hits $85.35 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 28% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $181.46 or 0.00375241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $85.35 million and $2.14 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars.

