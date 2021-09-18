NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during midday trading on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $272.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

