Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 5,658,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

