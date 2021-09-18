Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $33.75 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $33.75 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.41 or 0.07131899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00374239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01303215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00118474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00559037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00494414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00359544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,955,308,556 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,808,556 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

