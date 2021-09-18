Nina Richardson Sells 3,000 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EAR opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.