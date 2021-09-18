Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

