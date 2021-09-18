Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

