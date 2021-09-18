Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,262 shares of company stock worth $109,917. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.16 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

