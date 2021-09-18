Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.