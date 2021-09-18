Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

