Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,754,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,329 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,935 shares of company stock worth $10,466,483. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

