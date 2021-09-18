Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $17.14 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.