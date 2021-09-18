NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

