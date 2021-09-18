Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.33. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 14,703 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

