Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Motion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

