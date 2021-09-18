Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $77,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 421,195 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

