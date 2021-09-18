Nucor’s (NUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $142.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

NUE stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. 7,507,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

