NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 124.1% in August

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.