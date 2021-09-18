Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 15,282 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.