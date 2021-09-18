Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 10,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.