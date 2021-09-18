Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 10,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
