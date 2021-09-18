NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

