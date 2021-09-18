NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.30.

NVDA opened at $219.00 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $545.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,784 shares of company stock valued at $89,734,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

