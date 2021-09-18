O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.72 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

