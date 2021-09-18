O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.