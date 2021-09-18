O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $311.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

