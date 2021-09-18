O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $348,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

